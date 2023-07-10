'Allah is on the way': Bengaluru man left wondering after he gets cab with strange name

The cab booking which shows the name of the driver as "Allah". (Photo credit: Screenshot from twitter.com/@kannotdothis).

A Bengaluru man recently shared on Twitter of how he got a cab from a driver named "Allah", which left him wondering about the destination he was traveling to.

The man shared the name and the One-time password (OTP) and the screenshot indicated that he had booked an autorickshaw.

"Where am I going ??," the man wrote on Twitter with the screenshot of the cab ride booking. The tweet did not reveal the app he had used to book the cab.

Later, in the same thread, the man wondered if he did not write another tweet, would the world think he had died.



where am i going ?? pic.twitter.com/6NzGZc1v77

— kanishk (@kannotdothis) July 7, 2023

The post generated several comments, some of whom revealed how they too had encountered similar incidents.

"A few days back, Duryodhan delivered my food," one user wrote.

"0786 in this case would have been... Never mind," another user wrote.

"The question now is jannat or jahanum," a third user wrote.

This is one of many incidents that customers have experienced with cab drivers in recent times.

Recently, a user shared on Twitter on how a cab driver in Delhi who had packed his vehicle with essentials such as first aid kit, food items and soft drinks. Additionally, the man also had kept a donation box for poor children in the cab.

