Bengaluru landlords tell professionals: Have IIT degrees, show LinkedIn profiles and payslips

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Professionals with jobs at JP Morgan and Chase and Google said they were not "shortlisted" for renting places.

House-hunting in cities like Bengaluru is challenging as is but now owners seem to be adding tough conditions of their own to screen potential tenants.

Recently, a software engineer named Priyansh Jain shared on Twitter, screenshots of his conversation with a broker asking for his background details, adding that the owner wanted people from "specific backgrounds".  The tweet went viral but now stands deleted.

Responding to the broker, Jain said he worked at Atlassian and was a vegetarian.

Then, he was asked which college he went to. He said Vellore Institute of Technology, and the broker wrote back: "sorry, your profile does not fit."

Curious, Jain asked the broker what the owner was looking for.

"Only IIT, IIM, CA and ISB graduates".