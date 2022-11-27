Bengaluru landlords tell professionals: Have IIT degrees, show LinkedIn profiles and payslips

(Representational image)

House-hunting in cities like Bengaluru is challenging as is but now owners seem to be adding tough conditions of their own to screen potential tenants.

Recently, a software engineer named Priyansh Jain shared on Twitter, screenshots of his conversation with a broker asking for his background details, adding that the owner wanted people from "specific backgrounds". The tweet went viral but now stands deleted.

Responding to the broker, Jain said he worked at Atlassian and was a vegetarian.

Then, he was asked which college he went to. He said Vellore Institute of Technology, and the broker wrote back: "sorry, your profile does not fit."

Curious, Jain asked the broker what the owner was looking for.

"Only IIT, IIM, CA and ISB graduates".

More professionals have been sharing their experiences with property owners in Bengaluru.



Moving to Bangalore, and house owner asked for our LinkedIn profiles.

What level of @peakbengaluru behaviour is this? — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) September 24, 2021

Arnav Gupta, an engineer, tweeted earlier this week: "Moving to Bangalore, and house owner asked for our LinkedIn profiles. What level of @peakbengaluru behaviour is this?"

Another tenant said he was told to show his salary slips.



Ok. This is absurd. Is there any roadmap to clear this tenant interview. Getting out of hand now. @peakbengaluru @BangaloreRoomi pic.twitter.com/PjxWtYM0el — Amit (@streotypdBihari) November 17, 2022



He and his friend were also asked their age and if they had girlfriends.



Peak Bangalore moment.

After having Google, JP Morgan in our portfolio, still couldn't impress the flat owner.

Bhai coding contest hi rakhdo @peakbengaluru@BangaloreRoomi@fmrbangalore@FlatsnFlatmatespic.twitter.com/d80kuj4zXo — Mohit Thakur (@Mohit_tweeets) November 16, 2022

Three others received messages saying they were not "shortlisted" for a house.

Twitter users joked that tenants may soon be asked to submit "leaving certificates" issued by previous homeowners.