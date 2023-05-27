Bengaluru landlady attacked and robbed by prospective tenant

The victim was living alone after her husband died because of COVID-19. The victim owned four rental houses, two of which were vacant. (Representational Photo).

A landlady in Bengaluru was attacked by a woman who visited her, pretending to look for a house on rent. The victim, who owned four houses lives in the Parvathi Nagar area of the city.

As per a report published on Newsnine website, The woman hit the landlady on her head with a stick on her head, snatched a chain from her neck and ran away. The victim, who was bleeding and severely injured, was taken to a hospital nearby.

"The woman had come looking for a house for rent. She attacked me with a stick she was carrying when I was showing her the house," the victim said.

The victim was living alone after her husband died because of COVID-19. The victim owned four rental houses, two of which were vacant. The woman had met the landlady once before and was aware that she lived alone.

Closed circuit cameras captured the woman before she attacked the landlady. Local police later spoke to the victim and have begun the search for the unidentified woman.

This is one among many instances in recent times when landlords have been attacked in the city.

In July 2022, a 29-year-old sales executive was arrested in the city on charges of murdering a 75-year-old landlady. As per her postmortem report, the landlady was stabbed 91 times.

Reportedly, the accused had tried to make money in the stock market and made investments in online trading platforms. He had lost lakhs of money in the stock market.

