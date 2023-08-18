Bengaluru gears up for second 'Zero Shadow Day' of the year. All you need to know

Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru: This will be the second phenomena this year. (Representational)

Bengaluru is set to witness a rare celestial event, known as 'Zero Shadow Day,' for the second time this year. As the sun's arc aligns perfectly with the city's latitude, citizens are preparing to experience the magical interplay of light and geometry that occurs during this phenomenon.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

Zero Shadow Day, scientifically referred to as the 'Solar Noon' phenomenon, occurs when the sun casts no discernible shadow for a brief period, signalling the sun's zenithal passage. This alignment results in an apparent lack of shadows. Even your own shadow won’t be visible when the sun reaches its zenith unless you jump.

Why does it happen?

Zero Shadow Day is linked to the concept of the sun's declination angle. Declination refers to the angle between the rays of the sun and a line perpendicular to the Earth's surface. On this particular day, the sun's rays become parallel to the Earth's surface at a specific latitude, causing objects to cast no visible shadows.

The phenomenon arises due to the Earth's axial tilt, which causes the sun's rays to strike the planet more directly at certain latitudes during specific times of the year.

Bengaluru, nestled at approximately 13 degrees North latitude, last experienced this event in April this year. The phenomenon is observed twice a year for locations situated between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn.

Where and when to witness it?

Enthusiasts and curious onlookers of the city are expected to gather at open spaces and landmarks across the city to witness this phenomenon. Timing is crucial, as the event lasts for only a few minutes around noon, when the sun attains its highest point in the sky.

Open areas with minimal obstructions are ideal, allowing for an unobstructed view of the surroundings.

For urban dwellers, like in Bengaluru, rooftop vantage points can offer an opportunity to witness the vanishing shadows.