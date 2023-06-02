Bengaluru firm cheats 2,000 students of Rs 18 crore, CEO arrested

Police officials said that each of those students were cheated in excess of Rs 2 lakh. (Representational Photo).

The CEO of a Bengaluru firm was arrested after the company cheated 2000 students of Rs 18 crore on fake promises to generate educational loans and misappropriating the funds. Police officials said that each of those students were cheated in excess of Rs 2 lakh.

Police officials said that the CEO, who was identified as Sreenivas of "Geeklurn" had been taken into custody. They are yet to arrest other key members of the management- Chief financial officer Raman P C and Operations head Aman.

The incident came to light when a student, 26, had enrolled in the firm's 24-month data science course in December, filed a complaint against the CEO and other executives and accused them of cheating.

"The firm was supposed to continue paying the EMI until the student secured an employment, after which the responsibility would shift to the student. However, the accused failed to honour the agreement.

They stopped depositing the EMIs into the student’s account from the third month and demanded the remaining payments, stating that the agreement had been cancelled for unknown reasons.

The student, who had not completed the online course and was unemployed, found it unable to fulfill the payment obligations," a police official said.

After the initial complaint, 13 more students also came forward with such allegations of being cheated by the firm.

Senior police officer P Krishnakanth said that the alleged fraud scheme involving "Geeklurn" had been taking place in other states such as Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh as well.

