Bengaluru doctors remove 'sack of marbles' growing on 52-year-old woman's scalp since childhood

The unnamed woman never thought of seeking help because the "bulge" was painless. (Representative Image)

Doctors in Bengaluru operated on a woman who had a growth on her head that looked like a “sack of marbles”.

Doctors at the Sri Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Medical Sciences mentioned about the unconventional case in the journal “Radiology”.

The unidentified woman, 52, told the doctors that the “bulge” had been growing since childhood. She never thought of seeking help because it was painless. According to the doctors, the patient presented a painless, gradually enlarging scalp swelling that had grown to nearly 6 inches long, 4 inches wide and nearly 5 inches tall.

The growth looked like a “fleshy hair bun” on the MRI scan. However, it was filled with fluid, hair, fatty molecules with "thick outer rims", and balls of keratin in varying sizes.

What is keratin? It is a protein that forms the basis for hair, nails and the outer layer of the skin. Meanwhile, the masses growing on the woman’s head are known as “dermoid cysts" They are spheres of tissue that develop from embryonic cells and can contain “hair, teeth or nerves,” as per the Cleveland Clinic.

These globules can develop in the head and neck and generally form first at birth. They are also found in a patient’s ovaries, spine or other parts of the body.

It is unclear why these cysts appear in the first place, however, according to doctors they are painless and harmless. But, they can cause infections and damage to nearby bones.

The study did not disclose why the woman waited for so long to get diagnosed. After removing the cysts, the doctors kept a tab on the woman’s health for six months and noticed there was no “recurrence” of the growth.