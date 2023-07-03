Bengaluru doctors remove 7.2 cm kidney stone from 68-year-old woman

The woman had been suffering from recurring pain and had identified the stone following ultrasound and CT scans. (Representational Photo).

Doctors at a Bengaluru hospital recently removed a 7.2 cm kidney stone from a 68-year-old woman. The woman had been suffering from different comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes, Parkinson's disease and other cardiac conditions.

A report in The Times of India stated that the woman had been suffering from recurring pain and had identified the stone following ultrasound and CT scans. She was discharged a day after the procedure.

"She was admitted on June 25 and discharged a day after the procedure," Dr T Manohar, a surgeon and and director of Apollo Institute of Renal Sciences said.

After taking note of her condition and the stone's size, the doctors performed a minimally invasive Holmium laser procedure on the woman to remove the stone.

"The stone was cleared using advanced laser technology. Using Moses technology, kidney stones, however big, can be dusted and completely removed, with the least hospital stay," the doctor added.

Among the other options that were considered included an open surgery or a minimally invasive surgery which involved puncturing the kidney. But those surgeries carried the risk of bleeding and considering the size of the stone, multiple procedures would have been needed.

Speaking about how anyone can prevent kidney stones, the doctor recommended consumption of food products with reduced sodium content and adviced food items that had animal proteins.

"Urine must be acidified to prevent calcium phosphate and struvite stones; cranberry juice and foods high in betaine can help regulate urine pH levels. Additionally, restricting sodium intake, foods high in animal protein, and foods that cause the formation of kidney stones, such as chocolate and some nuts, can be beneficial," Dr. Manohar said.