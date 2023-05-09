English
    Bengaluru: Daring rescue of a pet cat attacked by kites atop a mobile tower. Watch

    'Every second was precious in this rescue, the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time, the height of the tower was another challenge,' the rescuers said.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 09, 2023 / 08:37 PM IST
    The orange cat was stuck atop this mobile tower. (Image credit: Screengrabs from CARE on Instagram)

    Members of an animal rescue organisation in Bengaluru saved a pet cat from being killed by kites after it climbed up a mobile tower and got stuck at the top. A video shared by Charlie's Animal Rescue Centre shows the daring rescue after a couple of volunteers scaled up the mobile tower, and fended off circling kites to bring the cat to safety.


    "We are literally reaching new heights in our quest to rescue cats who believe in living life off the edge," the organisation wrote on Instagram. "Every second was precious in this rescue, the kites were giving our rescuers a rough time, the height of the tower was another challenge by itself, all in all it really tested them but we were grateful that it was a happy ending!"








    In another incident of a cat caught in a place it should not have been in, recently, a chonky cat became an internet sensation after it was caught roaming around in a mid-air flight from Ontario to New York. Brian, the grey and white feline, had escaped its carrier and was caught by a flight attendant in the middle of its adventures and later handed over to its owner.

    The incident was recorded by a journalist who had fallen asleep in the flight, but woke up to an announcement: "Is anyone missing a cat. A grey-and-white cat." The flight attendant later added, "That cat was heavy." But it was Yi Shun Lai's tweet with a photo of the escape artist that caught the internet's fancy. Her tweet received more than 14 million views.

    The cat was later identified as Brian after its owner came forward with a video of him in action.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: May 9, 2023 08:28 pm