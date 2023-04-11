Meet the Bengaluru couple who sold their flat to sell samosas. Now, they make Rs 12 lakh a day

In 2015, a Bengaluru couple quit their jobs with a yearly package of Rs 30 lakh a year, to launch their first startup Samosa Singh. A year later, they sold their flat because they needed investment. Cut to 2023, the couple makes Rs 12 lakh per day selling samosas, Times of India reported.

Nidhi and Shikhar Singh's Samosa Singh now has more than 40 outlets across the country and is known for its butter chicken samosa and kadai paneer samosas.

Speaking about why they decided to open a samosa-based startup, Shikhar Singh told Yourstory that it was when he realised that there was no hygienic, fast food-like model available for Indian snacks. All fast-food restaurants mostly offered pizzas and burgers making customers turn to street vendors for Indian snacks and savouries. Moreover, samosa is a popular snack across the country, he added.

"Every region in our country has its own specialities. But you will find samosas in any part of India. Everyone in India will know what a samosa is. You don’t need to explain,” Shikhar Singh told the publication.