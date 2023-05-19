Bengaluru cop caught driving without wearing a helmet, owner fined

A user on Twitter questioned as to why the cop was not wearing a helmet and asked whether rules and regulations did not apply to them. (Photo credit: Screengrab from photo posted by twitter.com/@KSQadiri9686).

A cop in Bengaluru recently found herself in trouble after she was caught in public riding pillion without wearing a helmet.

A user on Twitter questioned as to why the cop was not wearing a helmet and asked whether rules and regulations did not apply to them.

"@blrcitytraffic@citymarkettrps @BlrCityPolice@BJP4Karnataka

ivarige rules and regulations ilwa, ivaru special aaa . Ivarige haki fine (Don’t these people have rules and regulations? Are they special? fine them) KA02HV6226. Take immediate action@CPBlr," the user wrote.



Bengaluru City Police thanked the user for letting them know about cop riding pillion without a helmet and stated that they would take appropriate action.

"We appreciate you for letting us know about it. We will take appropriate action. To report the traffic related violations you can use Public eye portal which facilitates the public to enforce the traffic violations," the post read.

Police officials stated that a fine challan against the owner of the bike was raised, but they could not identify the woman policeman who was riding pillion.

“We raised a fine challan against the owner/rider of the motorbike KA-02-HV-6226. The fine amount is Rs 500,” a traffic cop from Cubbon Park station told The Times of India.

This is only one of many recent instances when pillion riders have violated rules by not wearing a helmet. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and producer-actor Anushka Sharma were found riding pillion without wearing a helmet. In both those cases, the rider, too, was not seen wearing a helmet.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan beats traffic by hitching bike ride from stranger - without helmet