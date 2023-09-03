Bengaluru company owner joins rival firm, takes away projects worth Rs 77 lakh

The police are currently on the lookout for the accused who is on the run. (Representational image: Pixabay)

A Bengaluru company owner, who has been facing stiff competition from a rival firm, joined it as a worker and diverted projects worth Rs 77 lakh to his own company.

The victim company has now filed a complaint with the Adugodi police station, The Hindu reported.

According to the police, a man identified as Amalorpavaraj joined a company that provides AI-backed software solutions in December 2019. Headquartered in Singapore, the company had an office in Bengaluru where the accused joined as vendor management manager. He was responsible for managing vendors who approached them for technical assistance.

Amalorpavaraj, however, used to pass on important information to associates of his company to divert projects. The police said the victim company did not know that the man had his own company when they hired him.

The police also said that Amalorpavaraj's company -- founded in 2003 -- was facing losses due to competition from rivals so he decided to target the Singapore-based company to take away its projects.

This fraud came to light when the CEO of the victim company found out in August that they had lost a business to a company owned by their vendor manager. The company also came to know that Amalorpavaraj had struck a deal with a mental engineering company in Singapore.

Explaining his modus operandi, the police said that Amalorpavaraj would steal data crucial for projects like software solutions and human resource solutions, and use it to lure clients who approached the company in which he was working.

He would then pass on the details to subordinates at his company and they would offer a better deal. The police are currently on the lookout for the accused who is on the run.