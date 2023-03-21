Bengaluru company is looking for chief meme officer. Salary is Rs 1 lakh a month

A Bengaluru-based company StockGro is looking to hire a chief meme officer at a salary of Rs 1 lakh a month. This remote working opportunity will require the chosen candidate to work from anywhere in the world while taking a crack at finance and memes. The main responsibility of the chief meme officer would be to create memes that GenZ and millennials can relate to.

The top requirements for the role include understanding the financial market, connecting the finance world with trending activities, and being a wordsmith with a dash of humor who can turn finance memes into viral sensations.

The company is also asking people to refer their meme-enthusiastic friends for this job and has promised an iPad if the person they refer is hired.