Bengaluru company is looking for chief meme officer. Salary is Rs 1 lakh a month

The ideal candidate should be a creative force of nature with a passion for finance, memes, and all things quirky and hilarious, and the skills and knowledge to turn their finance memes into viral sensations, the company stated.

A Bengaluru-based company StockGro is looking to hire a chief meme officer at a salary of Rs 1 lakh a month. This remote working opportunity will require the chosen candidate to work from anywhere in the world while taking a crack at finance and memes. The main responsibility of the chief meme officer would be to create memes that GenZ and millennials can relate to.

The top requirements for the role include understanding the financial market, connecting the finance world with trending activities, and being a wordsmith with a dash of humor who can turn finance memes into viral sensations.

The company is also asking people to refer their meme-enthusiastic friends for this job and has promised an iPad if the person they refer is hired.

The stock simulation app is betting big on the this marketing technique as short yet impactful memes are more likely to be accepted by its target audience, the Bengaluru-based company stated in a release. The chief meme officer will be responsible for curating, strategizing, and sharing memes to spread awareness about the company.

Speaking about the job opening, Ajay Lakhotia, Founder and CEO, StockGro, said, “The slightly unconventional role of the chief meme officer is exactly what we need to connect with our audience. It is imperative to have a strong meme game to build a buzz among the up-and-coming users and entice them to explore StockGro. Our chief meme officer will epitomize creativity in the most unconventional yet relatable way, and we are excited to see the magic of meme marketing.”

Those interested in applying for the post can check out StockGro’s LinkedIn handle for further details.

Read more: ‘World’s best job’ in UAE comes with $100,000 salary, luxury hotel stay. See details