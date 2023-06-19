A Bengaluru engineering college is allegedly demanding 2.1% of students' salary. They're calling it...

The Reddit user said that despite not having a job, the college has asked him to pay a placement fee. (Representational)

A Reddit user has claimed that their college in Bengaluru is demanding an alleged 2.1% "Placement Cell Fee” from students upon securing a job through campus placements. This fee, which was apparently never mentioned prior to the placement, is now causing distress for students like the user (@PurpleRageX), who find themselves caught in a web of financial obligations.

The user also claimed that despite repeated requests for official documentation supporting this fee claim, the college has failed to provide any and is also withholding their certificates.

“My college requires me to pay 2.1% of my CTC and they've termed it as "Placement Cell Fee". This payment wasn't mentioned before and now they're withholding all my certificates and it's hindering my further procedures with my company,” the Reddit user asked in a Bengaluru subreddit.

“However, they won't produce any document or circular where it mentions this clause of making this payment, post my placement. They're only telling me verbally and are forcing me to pay,” they continued.

Take a look at the post:

The student also added that they are not even earning yet and has still been asked to pay this fee.

Many commenters believe and agreed that the college in question is New Horizon College of Engineering (NHCE).

The Reddit user also said that several seniors at the college have also been subjected to this in the past.

The student is now looking for suggestions on the next step of action.