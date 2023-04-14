Bengaluru CEO arrested for allegedly defrauding job aspirants

The Chief Executive Officer of a financial app has been arrested in Bengaluru over allegations of fraud and cheating job aspirants and employees of money with false assurances of jobs.

CS Sudheer, the founder and CEO of IndianMoney Ffreedom app, has been sent to judicial custody and will be interrogated in the matter after 22 victims filed complaints against him and employees of the company. The manager, the HR are among the 22 employees of the company who have been named in the complaint.

The mode of operation of the accused was simple. The employees of the company assured victims of part-time jobs paying Rs 15,000 per month if they subscribed to the IndianMoney app for Rs 2,999.

When the promises were not kept, irate people went to the police.

The first case was registered against the CEO on April 4 by one person and 21 other complainants were named as witnesses in the matter. The second case was filed on April 11 by another victim along with 20 others. Sudheer got bail in one of the cases but was kept in custody after another case was registered against him. Police are yet to recover the money of the defrauded victims. IndianMoney’s Ffreedom app describes itself as an investment advisory boutique firm offering customized investment services for insurance, loans, property, tax and so on.

Moneycontrol News