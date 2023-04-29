English
    'I received one call..': Bengaluru cafe finds unique way to return customer's lost wallet

    The user, who was identified as Rohit Ghumare, took to Twitter to share the experience without naming the cafe revealed the incident on Wednesday.

    April 29, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST
    Bengaluru cafe

    The customer took to Twitter to describe how he found his wallet back. (Representational Photo).

    Cafes in India can be a crowded place on most days with the general public gathering for discussions. There could be instances when someone might accidentally leave precious items back at the location.

    Recently, a man lost his wallet at a Bengaluru cafe, but the cafe found a unique way to find the man who lost his wallet by googling the man's name where by they found his number and were then able to return the wallet to him.

    The user, who was identified as Rohit Ghumare, took to Twitter to share the experience without naming the cafe revealed the incident on Wednesday.


    "Bangalore is something else. I lost my wallet filled with my credit/debit cards as well as important documents. I panicked, Surprisingly I received one call from cafe I went yesterday. How they found my number? They googled my name. I guess this is @peakbengaluru moment," the user wrote.


    The post generated several responses, some of whom were pleased that he got his wallet back.

    "Curious to know the cafe name. And ofcourse glad you found it, not happens always," one user wrote.

    "Highly likely they didn’t know what it was that they found and didn’t know what to make of it. Hardly anyone carries wallets in Bangalore. It’s UPI all the way," another user wrote.

