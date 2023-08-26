Bengaluru businessman caught with marijuana-laced chocolates worth Rs 6 lakh

The marijuana-laced chocolates were transported from UP to Bengaluru (Representational image)

Police in Bengaluru have arrested a businessman who was found with 10 bags of marijuana-laced chocolates. According to a Times of India report, the illegal treats are worth an estimated Rs 6 lakh.

The 52-year-old businessman named Shameem Akhtar was intercepted and arrested while transporting the contraband on Wednesday evening. The arrest took place near RMC yard of Yeshwantpur in Bengaluru. Police found in his possession marijuana chocolates weighing over 225 kilograms.

Akhtar, a saree seller, told cops that he got the chocolates from Uttar Pradesh via the rail and was planning to sell them in the Silicon Valley of India. “The chocolates were packed and sent to the city by train. Here, Akhtar was planning to sell them to grocery shop owners in different parts of the city,” a police official quoted by Times of India said.

Akhtar reportedly told the police that these grocery shop owners had approached him and asked him to get marijuana-laced chocolates from Uttar Pradesh.

He also disclosed the names of a few grocery shop owners – two from Kalasipalya and one from Yeshwantpur. However, as news of Akhtar’s arrest spread, these men shut down their shops and switched off their mobile phones to go incommunicado.

Akthar claimed that it was these grocery shop owners who had approached him and asked him to get them ganja-laced chocolates from UP. Recalling his conversation with the shop owners, Akthar told police that the chocolates were in huge demand among daily-wage workers in different parts of the city,” a police official said.