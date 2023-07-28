English
    Bengaluru bus conductor and woman passenger fight over ID card. Viral video

    In the four-minute video, the man can be seen asking the woman for an ID proof and the lady tells him that she is a Central excise officer.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2023 / 04:27 PM IST
    Woman

    In a video shared on Twitter, both the bus conductor and the woman can be seen in argument with the latter recording the verbal altercation. (Photo credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @gharkakalesh).

    A Bengaluru bus conductor and a woman were caught on camera in a verbal argument over an issue pertaining to identity (ID) card. In a video, that has gone viral, shared on Twitter,  both the man and the woman can be seen in argument with the latter recording the verbal altercation.


    In the four-minute video, the man can be seen asking the woman for an ID proof and the lady tells him that she is a Central excise officer. As the video moves forward, other passengers in the bus ask the woman to oblige and show the proof, but she does not adhere and starts screaming at them.


    Many users commented on the Twitter video and criticised the woman's behavior.

    "Central govt employee fighting for a mere bus fare…lots of example out there. Showing their govt ID just to save a mere parking fee or toll tax. These schemes should have been for the poor who couldn’t afford but people use their official post to grab these benefits," one user wrote.

    "She would have spent more in data charges recording the incident than she saved not paying for the ticket," another user wrote.

    The incident is only one among recent ones when a passenger and a member of a bus crew have engaged in an altercation. Recently, a bus conductor beat up a passenger since he refused to pay for his ticket, the video of which went viral.

    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 04:26 pm

