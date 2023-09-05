Bengaluru bandh: Autos, taxis, buses to go on strike on September 11

Bengaluru bandh: Private commercial vehicles are expected to go off road on September 11

The Federation of the Karnataka State Private Transport Association has announced a ‘Bengaluru bandh’ on September 11 where all private commercial vehicles will go off the road. The federation represents 32 transport unions, including autorickshaws, buses and taxis.

According to the Indian Express, the call to strike comes as the transport department failed to meet the federation’s 28 demands by August 31. As many as nine lakh private commercial vehicles, including buses, autorickshaws, taxis, airport cabs and corporate vehicles will not ply on September 11 as part of the federation’s Bengaluru bandh.

The federation’s list of demands included a complete ban on app-based aggregators, financial aid of Rs 10,000 for each driver, loans with low interest rates, scholarships for the children of drivers, ban on bike taxis and more, according to The New Indian Express.

It has now organised a protest march which will begin from KSR Bengaluru Railway Station and culminate at Freedom Park.

Earlier, the federation had planned a protest on July 27. However, that protest was called off when the federation met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on July 24, who assured that 28 of its 30 demands would be met by August 31.

With the expiration of this deadline, the federation has planned a Bengaluru bandh on September 11.

“We had submitted a set of 30 demands to the Karnataka Transport Minister and we were assured that 28 demands will be fulfilled by August 30. However, the government has yet again failed to pay heed to our requirements,” said Natraj Sharma, president of the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association.

Sharma said that multiple discussions with the government bore no fruit. “If the government has any intention to solve our problems and not cause any inconvenience to the public, a public meeting should be convened before September 11. Based on the meeting we will decide whether to go ahead with the strike,” the president of the federation added.

The Bengaluru bandh will only affect private commercial vehicles like autorickshaws, buses and maxi cabs. It will not affect app-based taxis like Ola and Uber.

Emergency services like hospitals will also remain open on September 11, as will all businesses and essential services like ATMs, grocery stores etc.

Government-run buses will still be on the road on September 11.