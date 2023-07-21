Bengaluru B Tech student, accused of cheating, dies by suicide. College blamed

Aditya Prabhu was a resident of Mangalore and a first year student. (Image: @justiceforadityaprabhu/Instagram)

19-year-old Aditya Prabhu, a first-semester BTech (Computer Science) student at Bengaluru’s PES University, died by suicide after being accused of cheating by using his mobile phone during an examination.

The incident, which took place on July 17, has sparked intense controversy, with social media posts apparently from the teen’s family pointing fingers at the college administration for alleged harassment leading up to the tragedy.

On Monday around 11.30 am during his exams, an invigilator caught Prabhu using a mobile phone during the examination, which subsequently led to him being taken to an adjacent room for counseling by other faculty members. Distressed upon hearing that his parents would be informed about the incident, Aditya abruptly left the room and, between 12.30 pm and 1 pm, jumped to death from the eighth floor of this college building.

The victim’s father, Ganesh Prabhu, filed a complaint against the college management, principal, and other staff members, accusing them of being responsible for his son's death.

In the days following the student’s death, social media posts have emerged, shedding light on a different perspective. One such post on Instagram from a user identifying as Prabhu's mother has gained attention, providing the family's narrative to the events leading up to the tragedy.



"I am Aditya Prabhu's mother. He was a student (19 years old) of PES college, RR road campus, CSE 1st year student. On July 17th Aditya jumped from 8th floor of a building in the campus and committed s**cide. The college announced to the media that Aditya was caught cheating and copying during examination. He was detained. He was counselled and when he was told that parents would be informed, he jumped from the building. I want to tell our side of story here," the caption of the post read.

The user claimed that Aditya had reached out to her and admitted to accidentally keeping his phone in his pants during the examination, an action that led to him being accused of cheating. This happened four minutes before the examination was supposed to end.

Moreover, the post accused college authorities, including Aditya's mentor and senior officials, of subjecting him to harassment. "He was counselled and when he was told that parents would be informed, he jumped from the building," the Instagram post read.

The user further claimed that the teen’s mother was pressured to sign a statement, which the user said “was probably something that would wash off their hands from the matter”.

She also asked that even if he had cheated, the authorities should have followed procedure and not “mentally harass” him.

She also claimed that she got to know the college authorities told the police that the victim was not from their college and some “random person” who had walked in and pressured the cops to move the body away.

She also said that no one from the college was with her assisting (except someone from admin) and the Vice Chancellor arrived after 7:30 pm to extend his condolences.

The social media account 'Justiceforadityaprabhu,' which shared these claims, has garnered significant attention, amassing over 12,500 followers.

