Bengaluru auto driver gives 'ultimatum' to woman after sending 2 messages: 'Time is over'

There was no clarity over whether the user eventually took the auto ride or not. (Representational Photo).

There has been a rise in the number of incidents involving auto drivers in Bengaluru and users who have tried to book rides to reach their destination. Some of the incidents have left readers shocked while others have been more amusing.

A woman recently shared a story on Twitter on how a Bengaluru auto driver sent her two messages after arriving at the location before sending a third message that suggested he had waited long enough.

In the Twitter post, the user shared a screenshot of the conversation with the auto driver who wrote two messages to her, which read "I've arrived" and then sent a third message, "time is over".

The user captioned the tweet saying, "Booked an auto today. The driver gave me an ultimatum" and tagged the "Peak Bengaluru" Twitter handle.

There was no clarity over whether the user eventually took the ride or whether the driver cancelled the ride.

This is only one of many recent instances when users have encountered an incident with an auto driver in the city.

In another recent incident, a user shared how a auto driver in the city booked two rides on two different apps at the same time. In the post, it was seen that one of the rides was four minutes away while the other ride was two minutes away.

Also read: Bengaluru auto driver breaks down, says he got Rs 40 in 5 hours. Viral video