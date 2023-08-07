6 passengers left behind at Bengaluru airport after Indigo flight leaves ahead of time: Report

The passengers later protested about having missed the flight and Indigo accommodated them in the next flight at 8:20 pm, which was delayed by 30 minutes. (Representational Photo).

Six passengers missed a Mangaluru-bound flight from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru after the aircraft left 12 minutes ahead of schedule, a Times of India report said.

According to one of the passengers, who was a government official, who missed the Indigo flight 6E 6162 the aircraft was scheduled to leave the Bengaluru airport at 2:55 pm, but departed as 2:43 pm on Friday.

The official was critical of the airline to have not informed the passengers about the early departure of the flight.

"It is customary and the flight operator's responsibility to notify passengers in case of schedule being advanced or delayed. But in our case, we were not informed. We had reached the airport on time. We had to wait for six hours at the airport to take the next flight to Mangaluru," the official said.

He further added that the failure to catch the afternoon flight led to them missing meetings, which were scheduled for later in the day.

"We missed many of our meetings scheduled for the day and reached home after 10pm," he added.

An Indigo employee later said that "off-the ground" was considered as departure time by the airline.

"The flight was out of the gate at 2.43pm and departed the airport at 2.57pm. We consider off-the ground as departure time," the employee said.

Eventually, after protesting, the passengers were accommodated in the next Indigo flight at 8:20 pm, which was delayed by 30 minutes.

