Bengaluru: 5,000 women run 3 km in sarees to promote fitness

The route was also dotted with counters that served energy drinks along the way to those who needed a drink and a break. (Image credit: @bangalore/Twitter)

About 5,000 women in Bengaluru gathered at 6 am on Sunday to participate in a 3-km run to promote fitness. But that's not entirely why the event was special. The women ran the entire distance draped in sarees.

The event was held on the BGD Ground in Vijaynagar to mark International Fitness Day and the run began sharp at 6 am as thousands of women across all age groups thronged Chord Road in sarees, surprising early-morning joggers, Deccan Herald reported.

The route was also dotted with counters that served energy drinks along the way to those who needed a drink and a break.

The first batches returned to the ground around 7 am after completing three km to loud cheers from onlookers. There were also speeches and performances by women achievers.

“It is a joy to see everyone from young children to old parents coming together. I look forward to more such saree runs in Bengaluru,” participant and SAP Labs MD Sindhu Gangadharan told Deccan Herald.

The publication also noted that one-year-old Ashwitha A Joshi was the youngest participant and she jumped around merrily while her mother Tanushree spoke of her experience.

“Carrying her and completing the run wasn’t nearly as taxing as waking her up, dressing her up, and bringing her here,” she said.

Meanwhile, the oldest participant, 86-year-old Lalitha Kini from Mangaluru, said that running 3 km in a saree was no big deal for her.

“Since I walk regularly and have taken part in similar runs in the US at my daughter’s place, I was able to pull through without much sweat,” she said.

Read more: Women fight, pull each other's hair as saree sale in Bengaluru turns chaotic. Watch