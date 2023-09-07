Bengal man buys 'plot of land on Moon' for wife's birthday. 'Chandrayaan-3 success inspired me'

The man 'bought' one acre of land on the Moon. (File photo)

A man in West Bengal had promised the Moon to his wife before they got married. On her first birthday after the wedding, Sanjay Mahato went on to buy a "plot of Moon land" for Rs 10,000 to gift his wife, India Today reported.

“My wife and I courted for a long time and then got married last April. I had promised to bring the Moon to her. I couldn’t live up to that promise. But now, on her first birthday after our wedding, I thought why not gift her a plot on the Moon,” Mahato told the publication.

He added that the inspiration to buy such a gift came after the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission. It made him believe that he could indeed gift his wife Anumika if not the entire Moon, at least a part of it.

So, Mahato sought help and "bought" the land through Luna Society International. “I bought one acre of land on the Moon for her,” Mahato said. The whole process took about a year to complete and he was also given a registration paper which had ‘Registered claim and deed for lunar property’ written on it.

Mahato said he and his wife often sit in their garden and share romantic moments looking up at the Moon, and it has been an integral part of their love story.

When asked if he had considered buying something else as a gift with the money, Mahato told India Today, “Yes, I could have, but the Moon holds a special place in both our hearts. So, on her first birthday as a married couple, I couldn’t think of anything better.”

Private ownership of outer space is not practically possible yet but that has not stopped gifting websites from selling "pieces of moon land" and providing "certification" to those willing to "buy" them.

Last year, a teacher from Tripura "gifted" himself one acre of Moon land on Valentine's Day. The man said he was inspired by Bollywood stars who also own property on the Moon.

Suman Debnath bought the land from International Lunar Society for Rs 6,000. "Bollywood stars have their land on the moon. I was inspired by them but held myself from exploring options as I believed that prices would be exorbitant and out of my reach. I searched for options on the net and realised that prices were not as high as I expected," he said.

