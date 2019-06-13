Bengal doctors remain defiant as CM Mamata Banerjee threatens

All doctors taking part in the ongoing strike will 'face consequences' if they do not resume duties within the next four hours, Mamata Banerjee has warned. The West Bengal CM was addressing the issue during a visit to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital.

The attack on doctors at Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital earlier this week by the kin of patients has massively affected healthcare provisions in the city. It is the fourth day of the strike, and there seems to be no headway in the situation yet.

according to a medical intern at the NRS hospital, Banerjee has also said that serving people is quintessential to becoming a doctor, which is why services must resume at the earliest.

She compared the situation to that of policemen and said: “Several policemen also die on duty, but they never say they will go on a strike because of that.”

Commenting on the situation, a junior doctor from NRS hospital said on conditions of anonymity that the senior doctors had been pressured to resume services.

“However, no intern or junior doctor has yet started attending to patients. We refuse to stop agitating unless the chief minister visits us at NRS personally. Moreover, we want the government to ensure that doctors will be safe at their workplace, and that the culprits are meted out the strictest of punishment, so as to deter others from indulging in similar behaviour.”

The intern further said, "The patients and the common public stand in solidarity with the doctors. They want the government to ensure our safety and end the impasse so that they can avail medical treatment again. We are not against each other. What is being portrayed is incorrect. Just as the attacks on the boy’s hostel of National Medical College on Wednesday night cannot be the work of the patient party, but that of goons and organized anti-social elements.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) asked members of its state branches to wear black badges on June 14 in protest of the attacks on doctors. The Delhi Medical Association (DMA) too asked its members to observe a “Black Day” on June 13. The notice issued by the doctors has sought a Central Act to curb violence against doctors.

Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking central intervention to thaw the situation in Bengal.

Notably, a government notice was issued on June 12, urging all medicos to resume duty immediately. It mentions that the state has decided to bear the expenses of the treatment of the injured doctors and that the five goons involved in the attack have also been arrested and subsequently denied bail.