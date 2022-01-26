MARKET NEWS

Bengal couple invite guests on Google Meet for virtual wedding celebration

The guests on their part, seemed happy that they could still be part of the wedding from other parts of the state and Bangalore too without having to travel to the wedding venue.

Moneycontrol News
January 26, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
Kolkata's Sandipan Sarkar and Aditi Das made headlines recently for choosing to get married virtually. The couple arrived at the decision as many people, including the groom, were infected with Covid during the third wave.

Sarkar, who had to be hospitalised because of the virus, said to India Today, "We are happy that the wedding went well. Guests joined in virtually to be part of the wedding.”

He cycled along with friends and other family members to the wedding venue as an environment-friendly initiative.

Read more: Tamil Nadu couple who met on Instagram to hold wedding reception in metaverse

While 125 guests were physically present at the wedding, other guests joined the wedding virtually on Google Meet and received special wedding food via Zomato.

Read more: Marriages made no more in heaven but online -- What’s in store for Matrimony.com?

"It is a new concept, I wish him well. It has been a regular marriage. I have warm regards for them. We also had the dinner sent to us, said IPS officer Dyutiman Bhattacharya, who was part of the virtual wedding.

Surojit Chatterjee, who was part of the virtual celebrations, said, "The food was really nice. It arrived at 9 pm. It was wonderful. We were supposed to go to his wedding, but because of Covid, we dropped the idea. I suddenly saw what arrangements he made and it is quite a trendsetter. I am really happy for him that it worked well."

 
Tags: #virtual wedding #wedding
first published: Jan 26, 2022 05:39 pm
