Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's pic among 'famous Bengali legends' sparks outrage on social media

A massive flex put up near Kolkata’s information technology hub has led to outrage on social media. Wondering why people are so enraged by it? It has the picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alongside Bengali revolutionaries, including the likes of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

The hoarding, titled 'Famous Bengali legends', was spotted at a busy intersection of Sector 5 in Salt Lake. It has two rows of pictures of 13 eminent personalities from various walks of life such as litterateurs, freedom fighters, social reformers, scientists, etc. However, the last photo on the bottom left is that of Mamata Banerjee. Now, this is something social media users just cannot seem to digest.

The netizens believe Didi’s photograph shouldn’t have found a place among such stalwarts.



Mamata Banerjee can't be included with famous Bengali legends like tagore, netaji,jcbose etall but she can actually be topping the list of most infamous bengalis and a separate hoarding may be put up if her chamchas so wish to splash her photo. https://t.co/jymvGeUj33

Here's what some had to say:



WB Govt. playing pick the odd one out https://t.co/OKi2ZcL63a

Seeing her alongside great Tagore href="https://t.co/orZW6d3eQ3">https://t.co/orZW6d3eQ3— mamatha jahnavi k (@mamathajk) March 8, 2019



I would have liked to see Maa Sarada or Matangini Hazra or Mahasweta Devi or Bina Das or Pritilata Waddedar instead of Didi. https://t.co/aI6x1954J5

The eminent Bengalis featured in the flex are social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy, educator, author and reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, author Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, legendary poets Rabindranath Tagore, Michael Madhusudan Dutta, and Kaji Nazrul Islam, physicist Satyendra Nath Bose, scientist Jagadish Chandra Bose, ascetic and visionary Ramakrishna Paramhansa, his disciple and philosopher Swami Vivekananda, freedom fighter Chittaranjan Das, and former statesman Bidhan Chandra Roy.

When asked about the flex, Krishna Chakraborty, chairperson of Bidhannagar municipality, told NDTV that the area where it was put up falls outside the purview of the civic body.

State Fire Services Minister Sujit Bose, on the other hand, denied the flex’s existence altogether. "I don't know of any such flex. I have no idea about its existence. How can I comment on something unless I can confirm that it exists?" he told NDTV.