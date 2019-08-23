Bengal BJP to launch ‘Cha Chakra’ programme After Trinamool’s ‘Didi ke Bolo’

After West Bengal’s ruling party Trinamool Congress launched its mass outreach programme “Didi Ke Bolo” (Tell Didi), the state BJP unit has also planned to launch “Cha Chakra”, a similar programme. The essence of Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party’s programme is political discussions over a cup of evening tea, which is a very common scenario in Bengal. The get-together initiative will be launched in September, with the aim of building a connection with people and spreading the party’s ideology.

However, the Indian Express has reported that party insiders have claimed that the campaign will unofficially be called “Dada Ke Bolun” so that people understand it will be similar to Didi’s initiative.

Dilip Ghosh, the head of the state BJP unit and MP from Medinipur constituency will use this strategy to establish a connect with people across Bengal over a cup of tea.

Elaborating the party’s plan, Ghosh said: “I interact with people frequently. While returning home from morning walks, I stop for some tea at a roadside stall and talk to people. Cha Chakra will only ensure that I get to meet and greet people over a cup of tea at more places and also hear out their grievances.”

He added: “We believe in reaching out to the masses. So, from September this year, we will launch Cha Chakra.”

The party leaders, have, however, clarified that this programme is not being launched to counter the “Didi ke Bolo” campaign, which was ideated by poll strategist Prashant Kishor.

Speaking on it the MP said: “The programme is not being launched to counter any other campaign. A cadre-based party like BJP does not need the help of hired professionals to reach out to the masses.”

Meanwhile, Partha Chatterjee, the Minister for Education, has poked fun at the saffron party for planning to start “Cha Chakra”.