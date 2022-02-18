English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Bella Hadid on Hijab row: ‘Not your job to tell women what they should wear’

    Bella Hadid wrote in her post: "The egocentrics of a man to think for even for one second, that they have enough validity to make decisions for a woman in 2022, are not only laughable but actually sick in the head."

    Moneycontrol News
    February 18, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
    Bella Hadid listed the restrictions France has on wearing hijabs in her Instagram post.

    Bella Hadid listed the restrictions France has on wearing hijabs in her Instagram post.


    American supermodel Bella Hadid recently criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and elsewhere, referring to the banning of hijab in Karnataka's educational institutes.

    The 25-year-old Muslim model said in an Instagram post, “It's not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.”

    Posting pictures of major global news headlines on protests on the ban of hijab in public spaces, Hadid wrote in an Instagram post: "It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety."

    She urged France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and "any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women" to rethink what decisions they have made or are trying to make in the future "about a body that is not yours".







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid)


    Hadid goes on to list the restrictions France has on wearing hijabs.  "Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures," she wrote.

    Close

    Related stories

    "You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab.... It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it," Bella Hadid added.

    The Karnataka High Court had on February 11 passed an interim order to ban students from wearing hijab or any religious attire in schools and colleges until the matter is resolved in court.

    Meanwhile, the place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, a staunchly secular country and home to Europe's largest Muslim minority.

    Identity and Islam's place in French society are hot-button issues ahead of April's presidential election, with two far-right candidates whose nationalist programmes question Islam's compatibility with the Republic's values polling nearly 35% of voter support between them.

     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bella Hadid #France #hijab #Karnataka
    first published: Feb 18, 2022 05:19 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.