Bella Hadid on Hijab row: ‘Not your job to tell women what they should wear’

Bella Hadid listed the restrictions France has on wearing hijabs in her Instagram post.

American supermodel Bella Hadid recently criticised the discrimination faced by Muslim women in India and elsewhere, referring to the banning of hijab in Karnataka's educational institutes.

The 25-year-old Muslim model said in an Instagram post, “It's not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety.”

Posting pictures of major global news headlines on protests on the ban of hijab in public spaces, Hadid wrote in an Instagram post: "It’s not your job to tell women whether or not they can STUDY or PLAY SPORTS, ESPECIALLY when it is pertaining to their faith and safety."

She urged France, India, Quebec, Belgium, and "any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women" to rethink what decisions they have made or are trying to make in the future "about a body that is not yours".

Hadid goes on to list the restrictions France has on wearing hijabs. "Hijabi women in France are not allowed to wear their Hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures," she wrote.

"You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a Hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say, the only way to get one is to take off the hijab.... It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it," Bella Hadid added.

The Karnataka High Court had on February 11 passed an interim order to ban students from wearing hijab or any religious attire in schools and colleges until the matter is resolved in court.

Meanwhile, the place of religion and religious symbols worn in public is a long-running matter of controversy in France, a staunchly secular country and home to Europe's largest Muslim minority.

Identity and Islam's place in French society are hot-button issues ahead of April's presidential election, with two far-right candidates whose nationalist programmes question Islam's compatibility with the Republic's values polling nearly 35% of voter support between them.