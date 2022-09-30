‘Bella Ciao’: The song that’s become an anthem of resistance in Iran, Ukraine

In the late 19th century, paddy field workers in Italy sang ‘Bella Ciao’ to protest against harsh working conditions. Decades later, this anthem of the Italian resistance has become a rallying cry for protestors in countries like Iran and Ukraine.

Several videos of civilians and soldiers singing ‘Bella Ciao’ in war-torn Ukraine have emerged on social media since the start of the Russian invasion. According to Forbes, the first video of Ukrainians singing ‘Bella Ciao’ emerged shortly after Russia invaded the country in February.

Later, when Ukrainian folk singer Khrystyna Ivanivna Soloviy shared her version on Instagram, it quickly reached a million views. "My version of the popular Italian song is dedicated to our heroes, the Armed Forces, and all those who now fight for their homeland," Soloviy wrote in her post.



More recently, footage of two women soldiers singing the Italian anti-fascist folk song near the frontlines was widely shared online.

And it’s not just in Ukraine that 'Bella Ciao' has become a symbol of resistance against the regime. In Iran, where citizens are currently raging against the strict dress code which requires women to cover their hair at all times, footage of two women singing 'Bella Ciao' with their hair worn down has gone viral.

Iranian sister Samin and Behin Bolouri shared their version of the Italian folk song on Instagram earlier this month, where it has surpassed 5 million views.

The protests in Iran started with the death of a 22-year-old woman named Mahsa Amini in police custody. She was reportedly beaten in custody for wearing her hijab “improperly”. For almost two weeks now, women in Iran have been staging demonstrations, burning their hijabs and cutting their hair as a mark of protest, even in the face of brutal government crackdowns on protestors.

'Bella Ciao' has a long and storied history as an anthem of resistance. It is believed that during the Second World War, the song was adopted by partisans who opposed fascism and the German occupation of Italy.

But more recently, it owes its renewed popularity to Money Heist – the superhit Spanish Netflix show where it was used a number of times.