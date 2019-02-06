Belgian woman 'harassed and duped' in Delhi, flies back home and files complaint

A tourist from Belgium who had come to India in December for a trip had to fly back to her country after men posed as police officers allegedly harassed and duped her. The victim later wrote a complaint to the Belgium Embassy, and the case has been forwarded to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Esther Deleu, the Belgian tourist, stated that she landed in Delhi on December 6 at around 4 pm and took an auto to her hotel. When she reached Minto Road, the auto driver took her to a parking lot. Two men, dressed as police officers showed her their “cards of police” and informed her that the area near her hotel was cordoned off because of protests.

She was asked not to go ahead without the permission of the tourist police. The two men then gave her an address to the ‘police centre’. The auto driver dropped her to the spot where six men in uniform were already waiting.

Deleu also said that the accused asked her to remove her gold jewellery as it would cut her fingers. When she informed them about her hotel booking, they informed her that the reservation was cancelled.

The tourist was then taken to a travel agency where she was offered cake and water. The two men at the travel agency suggested her expensive hotels for hours after which she accepted an offer for a hotel room for $40.

She further wrote in the email that she was given a room with no windows and internet connectivity. “I locked myself inside the room as people knocked on the door. I was paralysed. I contacted my friend in Rishikesh, who called the hotel where I was supposed to stay and discovered that my booking was never cancelled,” she told by The Indian Express. She mentioned that many people knocked at the door as she had locked the room from the inside until the manager of the hotel came to the rescue.