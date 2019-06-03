App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 05:45 PM IST

'Behave like animals': Anand Mahindra's tweet of a signboard against littering is on point

One Twitter user also pointed out the location of the signboard saying he had seen it at Edakkal Caves in Kerala’s Wayanad.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently shared a photo on Twitter highlighting the menace humans create everywhere they go. Disposal of single-use plastic and how it is adversely affecting the fauna, even the marine ecosystem, is being widely discussed across the world.

The photo was that of a unique signboard placed inside a forest that read: “In the forests and mountains, animals do not leave trash, humans do. Please behave like animals.”

While sharing the photo, he captioned it with an anecdote about his own life. It read: “When angry with my behaviour, my mother used to say -- ‘stop behaving like an animal (Jaanwar ki Tarah!)’. I wish I could tell her today that I was behaving virtuously!”

Soon enough, his tweet went viral and garnered close to 17,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets. One Twitter user also pointed out the location of the signboard saying he had seen it at Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, Kerala.







First Published on Jun 3, 2019 05:45 pm

