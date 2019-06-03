'Behave like animals': Anand Mahindra's tweet of a signboard against littering is on point

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, recently shared a photo on Twitter highlighting the menace humans create everywhere they go. Disposal of single-use plastic and how it is adversely affecting the fauna, even the marine ecosystem, is being widely discussed across the world.

The photo was that of a unique signboard placed inside a forest that read: “In the forests and mountains, animals do not leave trash, humans do. Please behave like animals.”



When angry with my behaviour, my mother used to say “Stop behaving like an animal.” ( Jaanwar ki tarah!) I wish I could tell her today that I was behaving virtuously! pic.twitter.com/AB87GzBHwy

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 2, 2019



True.. animals are much better these days — prakhar (@prakhard) June 2, 2019





Very interesting pic. I'm going to use these wise words at @VandalurZoo

— Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) June 2, 2019



So much to learn from the animal and the bird kingdom.. Birds take care of their kids till they learn to fly.. We cling to our kids till we leave

— yogi108 (@yogi108) June 2, 2019



Remember seeing this at Edakkal Caves, Wayanad. pic.twitter.com/4Rta5GgDe6

— Shivam Mishra (@ScmMishra) June 2, 2019



Entering the area, you have to pay a deposit of ₹100 for a plastic bottle you take in. This amount is only refunded when you get the bottle back from the trip, an ingenious ideas, keeping the place clean.

— Shivam Mishra (@ScmMishra) June 2, 2019



We have come so far as human beings that we would actually help the planet and help humanity if we did adopt some of the Animal habits.

— Siddharth Mayur (@SidMayur) June 2, 2019



Still we humans are ignorant... Paan spits , cigarettes buds, beer cans ... We are lazy enough to walk up to the trash and throw it

— Ashutosh Nandi (@Ashu_Nandi) June 2, 2019



People in general don’t have the awareness and sensitivity to do the same. Every place is a dumping ground for them. We need to change that mindset. — RK (@TheRadFactor) June 2, 2019

While sharing the photo, he captioned it with an anecdote about his own life. It read: “When angry with my behaviour, my mother used to say -- ‘stop behaving like an animal (Jaanwar ki Tarah!)’. I wish I could tell her today that I was behaving virtuously!”Soon enough, his tweet went viral and garnered close to 17,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets. One Twitter user also pointed out the location of the signboard saying he had seen it at Edakkal Caves in Wayanad, Kerala.