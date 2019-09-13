Before iPhone 11 goes on sale, 'rumoured specs' of iPhone 12 have already surfaced

The iPhone 11 has just been launched and would go on sale starting September 27 in India. While Apple fans wait to get their hands on the new iPhones, the rumour mill has already begun leaking details of the iPhone 12.

Popular tipster Ben Geskin has listed the rumoured features and specifications of the iPhone 12. According to Geskin, Apple would revamp the iPhone 12’s premium design, namely the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Both the variants would have 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch OLED displays, respectively, with a smaller notch.



iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max rumored new features:

- All-new design (5.4-inch / 6.7-inch)

- Camera function upgrades (ToF)

- ProMotion 120Hz OLED Display

- Reverse Wireless Charging

- 5nm A14 Bionic Chip

- In-Display Touch ID

- Smaller notch

- USB-C

- 5G pic.twitter.com/M0HjGQUoKv Close September 12, 2019

Apart from the new display sizes, Apple is also said to bring its ProMotion display tech on the iPhone. The premium models could feature a 120Hz refresh rate, similar to the iPad Pro. There would also be the long-rumoured in-display fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, according to the tipster.

Further, Apple would pack the iPhone 12 with a 5nm A14 Bionic chip. As far as cameras go, the premium iPhones are said to get a Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor. Lastly, the premium iPhones would be 5G-ready.

Geskin has not revealed any rumours about the affordable iPhone 12 variant. However, in one of his investor notes, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had stated that the lower-end iPhone would come with a 6.1-inch display. Kuo added that the iPhone 12 would only be compatible with 4G LTE networks.

Previously, it was reported that Apple would bring Touch-ID back to iPhones in 2020 by offering an all-screen Touch ID authentication support using ‘acoustic fingerprint technology’.

While it is too early to speculate, reports from such renowned analysts and tipsters could give an idea about what Apple could offer in iPhones 2020.

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max go on sale in India starting September 27. The premium iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max are priced at Rs 99,900 and Rs 1,09,900, respectively. The iPhone 11 starts at Rs 64,900.

