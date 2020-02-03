Becoming CM a step to fulfil promise to Balasaheb: Uddhav Thackeray

An exclusive interview printed on Saamana – the mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena party – has revealed that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray never eyed the throne.

Speaking to senior party leader Sanjay Raut, the “reluctant CM” justified his anger against their estranged partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/ He said that he had not asked for the moon and the stars and only demanded what was promised to Sena. Thackeray was referring to a pre-poll understanding whereby the BJP had apparently promised to make a Shiv Sainik (Sena member) the next chief minister of Maharashtra.

Although former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and other top leaders of the BJP have repeatedly denied entering into any such pre-poll agreement, Thackeray said in the recently- published interview that “pain and anger” was obvious since he was “backstabbed”.

Commenting on whether a blow was dealt to the party when the BJP refused to make a Sena leader the CM, he said: "We were not shocked. I am the son of Shiv Sena Pramukh (Balasaheb Thackeray). Several people have tried to give a shock to me, but they did not succeed. This is a field where you have to accept in the beginning that there will be a bit pushing and pulling.”

In the detailed interview dealing with topics such as the Sena-NCP alliance and Uddhav Thackeray becoming the Maharashtra chief minister, he said it was never his dream to rule the state. He said: “It was not my dream at any point in time. But, I wanted to ensure that I fulfil the promise I had made to Balasaheb Thackeray. I was ready to go any length for it.”

He added: “Me becoming the chief minister does not fulfil the promise and is just a step towards that. I will fulfil every promise made to my father.”

Speaking about forming the government in Maharashtra with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Sena chief said: “I do not know if the BJP has come to terms with the ‘shock’ yet or if they are still dealing with it. However, had they kept their promise, things would have been different.”

He went on to say: “What great deal had I asked for? Did I ask for the stars and the moon? I only asked for what was decided before Lok Sabha elections, when the seat distribution was being discussed. Why couldn’t they keep their promise?”

He concluded the discussion on the unlikely political alliance he forged stating: “Maharashtra and the country are watching. They stand witness to who betrayed whom. I need not comment more.”