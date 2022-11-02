Beauty parlor stroke syndrome: Doctor explains the condition, symptoms and cure

Neaurologist Dr Sudhir Kumar said that such strokes can occur to women during hair-wash in salons if they have existing underlying conditions. (Representative image)

A Hyderabad-based neurologist recently shared the diagnosis of a patient who experienced nausea, vomiting and dizziness after visiting a parlour. What was first diagnosed as a digestive problem turned out to be something much serious.



Writing about the condition on Twitter, Dr Sudhir Kumar said that the 50-year-old had suffered a stroke while getting her hair washed at the salon which was possible caused by hyperextension and "turning of neck towards wash-basin while washing hair".

The neurologist further added that an MRI brain revealed infarct in right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia. Infarction is tissue death caused by inadequate blood supply to the affected area while vertebral hypoplasia -- characterised by underdevelopment of the vertebral artery -- is considered a risk factor for stroke.



Dr Sudhir Kumar said that such strokes can occur to women during hair-wash in salons especially if they have conditions like atherosclerotic (thickening or hardening of the arteries caused by a buildup of plaque in the inner lining of an artery) or other undetected risk factors such as vertebral hypoplasia.

On a positive note, however, the doctor added, "Prompt recognition and treatment can prevent disability."

"Beauty parlour syndrome" was coined by Dr Michael Weintraub in 1993 after he saw five women who had developed serious neurological symptoms following hair-wash at salons. Complaints included severe dizziness, loss of balance, and facial numbness. Four of them suffered strokes, The Guardian reported in an article published in 2016.