Beauty contest in Punjab promises NRI groom as prize, organisers arrested

Police in Punjab have arrested two men for organising a beauty contest where the top prize was marriage to a non-resident Indian settled in Canada. Posters advertising the beauty contest were put up in public places across Bathinda, according to a Firstpost report.

The posters specified that the beauty contest was only open to women from “general caste.”



Punjab | Police registered an FIR after posters advertising a beauty contest to be held on Oct 23 were put up in Bathinda. Posters advertised that the winning girl will be given a chance to marry a Canadian NRI.

(Pic Source: Bathinda Police) pic.twitter.com/Vj0wwjCdDr — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

By Wednesday morning, the contest ad had gone viral on social media, sparking backlash. Many called the phone number provided on the posters to register their objection but found the number had been switched off.

Police in Bathinda arrested Surinder Singh and Ram Dyal Singh, the organisers of the beauty contest, on Thursday evening. They were booked under sections 501 (printing matter known to be defamatory), 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman) 109 (an offers or bribe as a reward for some favour in the exercise of an official function) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 6 of Indecent Representation of Women Prohibition Act and Section 3 of Punjab prevention of defacement of property Act.

Punjab BJP secretary Sukhpal Singh Sra also wrote to Bathinda SSP to demand strict action against the accused.