'Beary' bizarre: Car thief tries to hide from police inside giant teddy bear

A car thief found hiding inside a giant teddy bear has been jailed for nine months in the UK.

18-year-old Joshua Dobson was wanted by the police for stealing a car in May and not paying for fuel that same day. During the search of a house in July, Dobson thought he could evade cops by hiding inside the huge stuffed toy.

Greater Manchester Police in Rochdale, however, managed to catch the suspect when they noticed the teddy bear was breathing! “When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside!” the department wrote in a Facebook post, sharing pictures of the stuffed bear in question.

Hiding inside a stuffed toy may have been a way to avoid arrest, but unfortunately for Dobson, it did not quite pan out the way he had hoped.

“He's now stuffed behind bars after being sentenced last week for theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, and making off from a petrol station without payment,” Greater Manchester Police said in its Facebook post.

They signed off their statement with a suitable pun: “Hopefully he has a bearable time inside...”

The post has amused thousands of social media users, with many begging the police department to release body cam footage of the arrest.

“Can we see the officer’s bodycam footage? It’s not often I ask for anything but I need to see this,” one Facebook user wrote. “We all have our crosses to bear,” another quipped.