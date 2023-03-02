BCCI unveils Women's Premier League mascot 'Shakti'. Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the mascot of the Women's Premier League called “Shakti” on social media.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah shared a short, animated clip unveiling the mascot – a tigress – decked up in cricket gear ferociously hitting the ball out of the stadiums. The clip also features the theme song on the upcoming tournament 'Ye toh bas shuruat hai,'. The song was released just days ago and is a tribute to Indian women cricketers who faced numerous hardships before making it.

“Fast, fierce and full of fire! She's ready to set the field ablaze, lekin #YehTohBasShuruatHai! Introducing the embodiment of the #TATAWPL our mascot #Shakti!” Jay Shah wrote sharing the clip featuring the theme song and mascot.

The WPL is the world's second-largest T20 league after the Indian Premier League and its inaugural season this year will see five teams battle it out for the trophy.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz will go up against one another in the tournament that is scheduled to begin on March 4.

The first match will be between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants. All 20 WPL matches in Mumbai free of charge for women, the BCCI has announced.

The WPL auction was held at the Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai last month where teams worth Rs 4669.00 crore bought their players. The BCCI received Rs 951 crore for the media rights of the tournament. The Women's Premier League final will be played at the Brabourne Stadium on 26th March.

