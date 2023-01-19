BBC show interrupted by pornographic sounds in viral video

A BBC broadcast was interrupted by pornographic noises on Tuesday (Image: @blabla112345/Twitter)

The BBC has apologised after one of its television programmes was interrupted by what sounded like noises from a pornographic film.

Presenter Gary Lineker was speaking during Tuesday night’s ‘Match of the Day’ show on BBC One when he was interrupted by ‘adult’ sounds. Lineker, who was in the process of introducing Alan Shearer, seemed momentarily thrown off by the moaning sounds but soon regained his composure.

“I don't know who's making that noise but Alan Shearer is in the commentary gantry,” he said. “It's a bit noisy, I think someone is sending something on somebody's phone or something...”



Someone just hacked the BBC with porn noises pic.twitter.com/gInmF8mCZv

— Levandov (@blabla112345) January 18, 2023

The interruption occurred before the FA Cup match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Liverpool.

The noises continued playing for several minutes during BBC’s live coverage of the match at the Molineux stadium. Lineker later revealed that they were coming from a mobile phone taped to the back of his seat. He tweeted a picture of the phone and wrote, “As sabotage goes it was quite amusing.”



Well, we found this taped to the back of the set. As sabotage goes it was quite amusing. pic.twitter.com/ikUhBJ38Je — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 17, 2023



According to Sky News, BBC has apologised and opened an investigation into the incident.

“We apologise to any viewers offended during the live coverage of the football this evening. We are investigating how this happened,” a spokesperson for the channel said.

A video of the prank has gone viral on social media, racking up thousands of views.