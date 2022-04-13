English
    BBC reporter ‘disappears’ during live telecast. What exactly happened

    The incident found favour with BBC viewers with some of them wondering if the reporter was regretting choosing her site...

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 05:21 PM IST
    Nina Warhurst was presenting a report on inflation during the morning show on BBC. (Image credit: Screengrab from video telecast)

    A BBC reporter "disappeared" during a live telecast while she was presenting on the rising inflation rates from a warehouse with hundreds of traders during Wednesday's broadcast of BBC Breakfast.

    It turned out that business correspondent Nina Warhurst, 41, was nearly ran over by a passing worker pushing a trolley.

    She began her report by saying: "As we said earlier, the predictions from the Bank of England is that inflation will go even higher, higher than eight percent, in the coming months."

    Meanwhile, workers in the background were talking and suddenly one of them pushed a trolley where he looked like he was aiming for Warhurst when sitting in the studio, presenter Sally Nugent warned her. "Mind your back! I think they've been waiting patiently, and you're slightly in the way!" she told Warhurst.

    The reporter looked briefly startled as she jumped out of the way before the camera lost her entirely and instead focused on a television showing Warhurst's broadcast.

    Another presenter in the studio, Jon Kay chimed in saying: "And now she's on the telly!"

    Sally added: "Now she's on two tellies! Where's she gone?"

    The incident found favour with the viewers with some of them wondering if Warhurst was regretting choosing her site for the report.

    Britain's annual inflation rate soared to the highest level in three decades last month as energy prices rocket, official data showed Wednesday.

    Inflation surged to 7.0 per cent in March from 6.2 per cent in February, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #BBC #England inflation #Nina Warhurst #UK inflation
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 05:09 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.