BBC journalist confuses Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher, gets roasted

A BBC news presenter was recently left red-faced while discussing the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election with a British politician. BBC journalist Matthew Amroliwala confused former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who died in 2013, with Theresa May on TV.



BBC: “Let me just pull up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out... Theresa May sorry.” pic.twitter.com/2sDP8RFtPl

— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) November 4, 2020

He made the embarrassing slip of tongue while discussing Theresa May’s tweet on the US election 2020 with Sir Malcolm Rifkind, who was the Foreign Secretary of UK under Thatcher. Instead of saying May tweeted on the high-octane race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, he said: “Before I ask you the next question let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry.”The clip went viral online and netizens started roasting the BBC journalist with “grave” memes.

That would be quite an achievement if Margaret Thatcher managed to send a tweet today!— Anita SLT (@anitaslt) November 4, 2020

This election gets more surreal with Margaret Tatcher tweeting!!!!— Padraig Harnett (@celticpadraig) November 4, 2020