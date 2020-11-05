172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|bbc-journalist-confuses-theresa-may-with-margaret-thatcher-gets-roasted-6073841.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 05, 2020 11:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BBC journalist confuses Theresa May with Margaret Thatcher, gets roasted

Instead of saying Theresa May tweeted on the high-octane race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the BBC journalist said 'a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out'

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May
A BBC news presenter was recently left red-faced while discussing the outcome of the 2020 US Presidential election with a British politician. BBC journalist Matthew Amroliwala confused former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who died in 2013, with Theresa May on TV.

He made the embarrassing slip of tongue while discussing Theresa May’s tweet on the US election 2020 with Sir Malcolm Rifkind, who was the Foreign Secretary of UK under Thatcher. Instead of saying May tweeted on the high-octane race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, he said: “Before I ask you the next question let me just put up a tweet that Margaret Thatcher has just put out… Theresa May sorry.”

The clip went viral online and netizens started roasting the BBC journalist with “grave” memes.


First Published on Nov 5, 2020 11:16 pm

tags #BBC #Margaret Thatcher #Theresa May #UK Prime Minister #US Election 2020

