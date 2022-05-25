BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears on screen

In an official statement, BBC added: "There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologised for any offence caused on air."

BBC presenter and Manchester City fan Clive Myrie tweeted, “I had nothing to do with this!!” with the hashtag MCFC, after City won the Premier League title on Sunday.

Manchester United, who have not won silverware since 2017, finished sixth in the top-flight table with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

Their new manager, Erik ten Hag, was formally unveiled on Monday, less than 24 hours after Manchester City clinched a fourth league title in five seasons.

(With inputs from AFP)