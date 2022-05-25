BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears on screen

The "Manchester United are rubbish" message had popped at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast on BBC News. (Image credit: @scottygb/Twitter)

The BBC has apologised after a ticker appeared on screen reading “Manchester United are rubbish”.

It had popped at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast on BBC News. Later in the day, presenter Annita McVeigh apologised to Manchester United fans who may have been offended, saying that it was a mistake made by someone learning to operate the ticker.

She added that the person “writing random things not in earnest”. Another message had also appeared on the ticker which read: “Weather rain everywhere”.





"But certainly that was a mistake and it wasn't meant to appear on the screen. So that was what happened, we just thought we'd better explain that to you," McVeigh said.







Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes