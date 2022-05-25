English
    BBC apologises after ‘Manchester United are rubbish’ appears on screen

    BBC presenter and Manchester City fan Clive Myrie tweeted, “I had nothing to do with this!!” with the hashtag MCFC, after City won the Premier League title on Sunday.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 25, 2022 / 06:11 PM IST
    The

    The "Manchester United are rubbish" message had popped at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast on BBC News. (Image credit: @scottygb/Twitter)


    The BBC has apologised after a ticker appeared on screen reading “Manchester United are rubbish”.


    It had popped at the bottom of the screen during a tennis update on the 9am to 10am broadcast on BBC News. Later in the day, presenter Annita McVeigh apologised to Manchester United fans who may have been offended, saying that it was a mistake made by someone learning to operate the ticker.


    She added that the person “writing random things not in earnest”. Another message had also appeared on the ticker which read: “Weather rain everywhere”.



    "But certainly that was a mistake and it wasn't meant to appear on the screen. So that was what happened, we just thought we'd better explain that to you," McVeigh said.





    In an official statement, BBC added: "There was a technical glitch during training with our test ticker, which rolled over to live programming for a few seconds. We apologised for any offence caused on air."

    Close

    Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:



    Manchester United, who have not won silverware since 2017, finished sixth in the top-flight table with their lowest points tally of the Premier League era.

    Their new manager, Erik ten Hag, was formally unveiled on Monday, less than 24 hours after Manchester City clinched a fourth league title in five seasons.

    (With inputs from AFP)



    first published: May 25, 2022 06:10 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.