Sri Lankan president’s brother stopped from leaving country by airport officials, passengers

Moneycontrol News
Jul 12, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

Basil Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka's former finance minister and brother of outgoing president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was stopped from leaving the country by airport officials on Tuesday morning.

A widely circulated image claims to show Basil Rajapaksa at the Colombo airport where he was turned away by officials (Image credit: easwaranrutnam/Twitter)

Moneycontrol News
#Basil Rajapaksa #Gotabaya Rajapaksa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Economic Crisis
first published: Jul 12, 2022 01:16 pm
