Murdered billionaire couple’s family offers $35 million reward to help crack case

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST

No answers still in the murder of Barry and Honey Sherman, one of Canada's wealthiest couples, in 2017.

Barry and Honey Sherman. (Image credit: UJA Federation of Greater Toronto)

Barry and Honey Sherman, counted among Canada's wealthiest couples, were murdered five years ago, and the police are yet to solve the high-profile case. On the fifth anniversary of the deaths, their family announced a big boost to the original reward meant for information on their killers.

Last week, their son Jonathon Sherman said $25 million would be added to the $10 million reward announced a year after the murders, CBC News reported.

Barry Sherman was the founder of the pharmaceutical corporation Apotex, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion. His wife Honey was a well-known philanthropist.

The couple's bodies had been found in their sprawling Toronto home on December 15, 2017. There were no signs of forced entry into the mansion.

Speculation swirled that they had died by suicide but the police soon announced that the couple had been targeted, the motive possibly being financial, CNN reported.

Their family had hired a private investigator to look into the case, saying the police mishandled it initially, news agency Reuters reported.