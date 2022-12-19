Murdered billionaire couple’s family offers $35 million reward to help crack case

Barry and Honey Sherman. (Image credit: UJA Federation of Greater Toronto)

Barry and Honey Sherman, counted among Canada's wealthiest couples, were murdered five years ago, and the police are yet to solve the high-profile case. On the fifth anniversary of the deaths, their family announced a big boost to the original reward meant for information on their killers.

Last week, their son Jonathon Sherman said $25 million would be added to the $10 million reward announced a year after the murders, CBC News reported.

Barry Sherman was the founder of the pharmaceutical corporation Apotex, with an estimated net worth of $3 billion. His wife Honey was a well-known philanthropist.

The couple's bodies had been found in their sprawling Toronto home on December 15, 2017. There were no signs of forced entry into the mansion.

Speculation swirled that they had died by suicide but the police soon announced that the couple had been targeted, the motive possibly being financial, CNN reported.

Their family had hired a private investigator to look into the case, saying the police mishandled it initially, news agency Reuters reported.

No suspects have been definitively identified so far. However, the police have footage of a man walking near the couple's mansion on December 13, 2017-- the day the murders reportedly took place.

For their family, it has been an agonising wait for answers.

"Closure will not be possible until those responsible for this evil act are brought to justice," their son told CBC Toronto. "I have been overwhelmed with pain, loss, and sorrow and these feelings only continuously compound," he said.

And so they are putting in all that they can in hopes of getting justice.

"Nothing will replace their incredible generosity and positive social impact," Jonathon Sherman said." Their deaths have been a devastating loss for us all, leaving a massive void in our hearts, our lives and in our communities."