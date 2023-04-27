‘Barely any savings with 50K a month’: Woman’s tweet on fresher salaries sparks debate

A woman’s tweet on fresher salaries being too low has sparked a heated debate on Twitter – not because anyone disagreed with her on the fact, but because she cited a pay of Rs 50,000 a month as being on the lower end of the spectrum.

“Why are fresher salaries so low? How is someone supposed to survive on it in a metro city? With 50k a month you'll barely have any savings,” Twitter user Medha Ganti posted on Tuesday. “Not everyone can take money from their families!” she added.

Several hundred Twitter users rushed to inform Ganti that most freshers would count themselves lucky if they managed to bag a job paying Rs 50,000 a month.

“Just curious to know which industry has 50k a month salary for freshers,” one person responded. “Freshers are getting paid 20k and less than that here. So pipe that down a bit,” another tweeted.

“50k a month is low for a Fresher is low? Average per capita Income of India is 15k,” a user pointed out.



Many pulled out data to show that Indians earning more than Rs 25,000 a month would be counted among the top 10% of wage earners.

Still others cited large multinationals where the starting salary is much, much lower than Rs 50,000 a month, even in metro cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.



In February this year, IT giant Wipro slashed freshers pay by 50 per cent. Candidates who were earlier offered Rs 6.5 lakh per annum (LPA) were asked if they would be willing to take up the offer at Rs 3.5 LPA.