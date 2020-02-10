Bareilly finds lost jhumka, and it costs Rs 8 lakh

More than 50 years have passed since a Bollywood track immortalized a small town in Uttar Pradesh called Bareilly. In the 1966 super hit film ‘Mera Sayaa’ Sadhana, the lead actress, famously danced to a track that said “Jhumka gira re, Bareilly ke bazaar mein”.

Since then, despite having no actual connection to the trinket, Bareilly became synonymous with jhumkas (tiered earring).

Finally, after decades of wait, it has got its own jhumka, and it’s quite a spectacle. Weighing a whopping 272-kilos, a massive bejewelled, brass earring perched on a 14-ft-high pole now adorns National Highway 24. It was built by an artist from Gurugram.

The area near the Parsakhera roundabout, where the structure has been erected has been renamed Jhumka Tiraha, after the iconic installation replete with zari embroidery – a craft that the town is associated with.

While unveiling the massive structure, Union Minister Santosh Gangwar recollected on February 8 how Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad once asked him in josh whether Bareilly’s lost ‘jhumka’ had been found or not. He said he could now tell the Congress veteran that Bareilly had found its jhumka.

Gangwar added: “Visitors will finally be able to associate Jhumka Tiraha in Bareilly with the evergreen song.”

Meanwhile, Director General of Police IPS Rajesh Pandey, who was posted in Bareilly a few years ago, took to Facebook to make the announcement. He said he would also often be taunted in jest by his colleagues who would enquire about the elusive jhumka. Elated, he said: “Now, I can finally tell them that the jhumka has been found.”

The idea for a structure as such was first conceptualized 30 years ago but remained in the pipeline due to a lack of funds, reported the Financial Express. The Bareilly Development Authority (BDA) informed that nearly Rs 18 lakh has been spent on developing the tourist destination – expending Rs 8 lakh on the jhumka and another Rs 10 lakh for beautifying the surroundings.

The authorities plan to install surma (dry kohl) bottles around the main structure; they will reportedly be perched on the parapet walls.

(With agency inputs)