‘Bare minimum Mondays’, the latest viral work trend similar to 'quiet quitting'

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

There's a new addition to the already diverse vocabulary of post-COVID workplace trends -- bare minimum Mondays.

Workers are choosing to take it easy on the day designated as the bluest of all in a work week.

Unsurprisingly, the term has been popularised by a TikTok influencer.

The internet personality, Marisa Jo, said putting in the least amount of work required to get through her day helped her fight work pressure, Fortune reported.