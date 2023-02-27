‘Bare minimum Mondays’, the latest viral work trend similar to 'quiet quitting'

There's a new addition to the already diverse vocabulary of post-COVID workplace trends -- bare minimum Mondays.

Workers are choosing to take it easy on the day designated as the bluest of all in a work week.

Unsurprisingly, the term has been popularised by a TikTok influencer.

The internet personality, Marisa Jo, said putting in the least amount of work required to get through her day helped her fight work pressure, Fortune reported.

"I had to tell myself to do the bare minimum in order to not make myself sick over how productive I was being," she was quoted as saying by the magazine. Jo said the trend was a lot like quiet quitting, which is basically doing just as much as one is paid to do, nothing more.

El Niño prediction likely to be more accurate in April: IMD ‘Quiet quitting’: Who's doing it and why, and is it really a type of 'quitting'? Like millions of workers around the world, Jo was burnt out in her corporate job, she told Insider in an interview. She quit, thinking the work culture and her superiors were the problem. Soon, Jo realised it was her own quest for perfection that wore her out. She described being caught in a cycle of stress and burnout. " I'd feel bad because I was so burned out I couldn't do anything," Jo told Insider. "So I'd make an insanely long to-do list for Mondays in the hopes of overachieving my way back to feeling good about myself and how much I was getting done." One day, she woke up to the realisation that she should allow herself to do the bare minimum on Mondays. And that has worked like magic, she said. "It was like some magic spell came over me," she said. "I felt better. I wasn't overwhelmed, and I actually got more done than I expected." Experts are of the view that trends like bare minimum Monday signal that workplaces need change. “I think that it’s less about the bare minimum Mondays having an impact on productivity and more about employees and employers working together to create the most productive workplace possible," Jill Cotton, a career trends expert, told Fortune.